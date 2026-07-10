Let's go, Queens! Josh Homme guests on new Shania Twain song

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age Perform At The Forum on February 17, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Queens Of The Stone Age And Royal Blood Perform At The Forum

Man! She feels like a Queen of the Stone Age.

Shania Twain has premiered a new song called "Faded Blue Jeans," which features QotSA frontman Josh Homme.

"A nostalgic, guitar-driven anthem with a rebellious rock-and-blues spirit, 'Faded Blue Jeans' was written solely by Twain and captures the intensity of first love and teenage defiance," a press release reads. "Inspired by one of Twain's own teenage relationships, the song reflects on the unwavering belief that young love could last forever."

It adds, "Homme's unmistakable vocals bring a raw edge to the track."

"Faded Blue Jeans" will appear on Twain's upcoming album, Little Miss Twain, due out July 24.

Queens of the Stone Age are currently on tour in Europe playing shows with System of a Down. They'll be touring North America with Foo Fighters beginning in August.

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