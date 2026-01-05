Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones puts studio equipment up for auction

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones performs with Seasick Steve and Dan Magnusson at the 2014 Bonnaroo Music Festival (Photo by Michael Hurcomb/Corbis via Getty Images)

Studio equipment previously owned by Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones is currently up for auction.

The equipment comes from Jones’ private studio, and has no Led Zeppelin connection. Gear up for grabs includes amps, digital samplers, equalizers, processors and more.

"John is still very active musically - writing, recording and performing - but no longer requires so much studio equipment - most of which he has owned from new," Soundgas writes on its website. "He feels it should be in the hands of people who will put it to good use, so it is offered here without formal provenance, with the intention that it continues to be used as intended."

The John Paul Jones auction runs until Jan. 18. More info can be found at Soundgas.com

