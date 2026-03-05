Late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza featured on upcoming album from Serpent from Eden

Late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza is featured on an upcoming album from the metal band Serpent from Eden.

The record is due out on May 22, and lead single "Promises, Conspiracies, and Lies" is out now.

Serpent from Eden features Menza's longtime friend, guitarist John "Gumby" Goodwin, who was searching through some old tapes when he uncovered unreleased material Menza had recorded.

"To his amazement, he discovered he had enough tracks, from so many recording sessions, to create an entire new album with Menza playing drums on every song," a press release reads.

The Serpent from Eden album will also feature contributions from former Megadeth members David Ellefson and Chris Poland.

Menza drummed in Megadeth from 1989 to 1998, and played on albums including 1990's Rust in Peace and 1992's Countdown to Extinction. He died in 2016 at age 51.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.