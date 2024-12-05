Lamb of God's Randy Blythe announces book tour

Grand Central Publishing
By Josh Johnson

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has announced a book tour in support of his upcoming memoir, Just Beyond the Light: Making Peace with the Wars Inside Our Head.

Dates include Feb. 19 in Philadelphia, Feb. 23 in Boston and March 1 in Chicago. At each stop, Blythe will participate in a Q&A session and will sign copies of his book.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at noon ET. For more info, visit RandyBlythe.com.

Just Beyond the Light, Blythe's second book, will be released Feb. 18. It follows his 2015 memoir Dark Days, which detailed his incarceration in the Czech Republic on manslaughter charges related to the death of an attendee of a Lamb of God concert. Blythe was acquitted in 2013.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!