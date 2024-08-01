Lamb of God's Randy Blythe featured on new Lacuna Coil song, "Hosting the Shadow"

Century Media Records

By Josh Johnson

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe sings on a new Lacuna Coil song called "Hosting the Shadow."

The track, which you can listen to now via digital outlets, marks the second fresh tune of 2024 from the Italian gothic metallers, following April's "In the Mean Time," which features Ash Costello of New Years Day.

The most recent Lacuna Coil album is 2019's Black Anima.

Blythe, meanwhile, is currently on tour with Lamb of God while celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Ashes of the Wake.

