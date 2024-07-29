Lamb of God's Randy Blythe releasing new ﻿Just Beyond the Light﻿ book in 2025

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has announced a new book called Just Beyond the Light.

The memoir is due out Feb. 18, 2025. Blythe describes it as a "tight, concise roadmap of how I have attempted to maintain what I believe to be a proper perspective in life, even during difficult times."

Just Beyond the Light is Blythe's second book, following 2015's Dark Days, which was about his imprisonment in the Czech Republic on manslaughter charges related to the death of an attendee of a Lamb of God concert. Blythe was acquitted in 2013.

Blythe is currently on tour with Lamb of God celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Ashes of the Wake. The bill also includes Mastodon.

