Lamb of God's Mark Morton shares new solo song featuring Jason Isbell & Charlie Starr

Snakefarm Music Group
By Josh Johnson

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has shared a new solo song featuring Americana artist Jason Isbell and Charlie Starr of the country rock band Blackberry Smoke.

The track is called "Come December" and will appear on Morton's upcoming album, Without the Pain.

"I've been a Blackberry Smoke fan since the first time I ever heard them, and I’ve been fortunate to call Charlie a friend almost as long," Morton says. "'Come December' was inspired by our shared love of classic Southern rock."

"It was an absolute thrill to put this one together," he adds. "Charlie's performance is pure soul, and Jason Isbell's soaring slide solo takes the whole song way out past the farthest horizon."

You can listen to "Come December" now via digital outlets.

Without the Pain, Morton's sophomore solo effort, drops April 11. It also includes a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "The Needle and the Spoon" featuring Clutch's Neil Fallon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!