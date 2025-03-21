Lamb of God's Mark Morton shares new solo song featuring Jason Isbell & Charlie Starr

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has shared a new solo song featuring Americana artist Jason Isbell and Charlie Starr of the country rock band Blackberry Smoke.

The track is called "Come December" and will appear on Morton's upcoming album, Without the Pain.

"I've been a Blackberry Smoke fan since the first time I ever heard them, and I’ve been fortunate to call Charlie a friend almost as long," Morton says. "'Come December' was inspired by our shared love of classic Southern rock."

"It was an absolute thrill to put this one together," he adds. "Charlie's performance is pure soul, and Jason Isbell's soaring slide solo takes the whole song way out past the farthest horizon."

You can listen to "Come December" now via digital outlets.

Without the Pain, Morton's sophomore solo effort, drops April 11. It also includes a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "The Needle and the Spoon" featuring Clutch's Neil Fallon.

