Lamb of God's Mark Morton announces new solo album, ﻿'Without the Pain'

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has announced a new solo album called Without the Pain.

The record is due out April 11. It includes the previously released track "Hell & Back" and a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "The Needle and the Spoon" featuring Clutch's Neil Fallon.

A third cut, "Brother," featuring country artist Cody Jinks, is out now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Without the Pain marks Morton's sophomore solo album. His solo debut, 2019's Anesthetic, featured guests including the late Chester Bennington and Mark Lanegan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.