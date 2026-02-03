Lamb of God's Mark Morton launches new signature guitar with Gibson

Mark Morton of Lamb of God performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 26, 2023 in Chula Vista, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Lamb of God's Mark Morton has launched a new signature guitar with Gibson.

The Mark Morton Les Paul Modern Quilt promises "precision, power, and uncompromising performance for players who demand the very best," according to a press release.

"I wanted something that stayed classic to the heritage and the history of the Les Paul, and something that looked heavy metal," Morton says in a statement. "The quilt top and the trans black satin finish felt dark and metal to me, but not over the top, it still feels like and looks like a Les Paul."

The guitar costs $2,999. You can order yours now via Gibson.com.

Lamb of God will release a new album called Into Oblivion on March 13. You can catch them live touring the U.S. starting in March.

