Lamb of God ventures ﻿'Into Oblivion'﻿ on new album

Lamb of God has announced a new album called Into Oblivion.

The follow-up to 2022's Omens will arrive March 13. It includes the previously released songs "Parasocial Christ" and "Sepsis."

Lamb of God has also released the Into Oblivion title track alongside its video, which you can watch streaming now on YouTube.

"In general, the album is about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America," says frontman Randy Blythe. "Things are acceptable now that would've horrified people just 20 years ago."

Lamb of God will launch a U.S. tour in support of Into Oblivion in March.

Here's the Into Oblivion track list:

"Into Oblivion"

"Parasocial Christ"

"Sepsis"

"The Killing Floor"

"El Vacío"

"St. Catherine's Wheel"

"Blunt Force Blues"

"Bully"

"A Thousand Years"

"Devise/Destroy"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.