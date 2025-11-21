Lamb of God unleashes new single, 'Parasocial Christ'

Lamb of God has premiered a new single called "Parasocial Christ."

"The Information Age has birthed the attention economy, an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars anchored in keeping eyeballs firmly glued to screens, thus generating ad revenue," frontman Randy Blythe says of the song. "Every second spent clicking and scrolling through the trivial and/or sordid details of other people's lives, people that you will most likely never meet - celebrities, politicians, influencers - is another dollar in some already obscenely wealthy tech bro's wallet."

"You are a product, and you are being sold in a marketplace you have no share in," he continues. "The irony of you reading this [on] some social media platform or music news aggregator site is not lost on me; nevertheless I hope this song might make you consider who and what you give your attention to. F*** the clickbait, put down the phone, go live your life - it's waiting for you out in what's left of the real world."

You can watch the "Parasocial Christ" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Parasocial Christ" marks the second new Lamb of God song of 2025, following the October single "Sepsis." The band's most recent album is 2022's Omens.

Lamb of God will launch a 2026 U.S. tour in March.

