Lamb of God, In This Moment playing inaugural Unhinged festival

Lamb of God and In This Moment are playing the inaugural Unhinged festival, described as a "two-day extreme music event" taking place July 26-27 in Denver.

The bill also includes Knocked Loose, Body Count, Power Trip, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Health, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. MT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit UnhingedFest.com.

