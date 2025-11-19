Lamb of God teases new song, 'Parasocial Christ'

Randy Blythe of Lamb of God performs during a concert at Café Iguana on November 6, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Lamb of God has announced the release of a new song called "Parasocial Christ."

The track, perhaps inspired by the Cambridge Dictionary's newly announced 2025 word of the year, will premiere on Friday. It's available to presave now.

"Parasocial Christ" will mark the second new Lamb of God song of 2025, following October's "Sepsis." The band's most recent album is 2022's Omens.

Lamb of God also just announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2026, kicking off in March. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

