Lamb of God takes the field for Heavy Metal Night at Virginia ballpark

(L-R) Singer Randy Blythe and guitarists Willie Adler and Mark Morton of Lamb of God perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lamb of God got a chance to perform in front of a very different crowd on Thursday.

The rockers took the field at CarMax Park in their hometown of Richmond, Virginia, to throw out the first pitch in honor of the park's Heavy Metal Night. Drummer Art Cruz did the honors of throwing out the pitch, and actually made it over home plate.

But that's not all. The band's Mark Morton and Willie Adler performed the national anthem on guitar before the game, where the Richmond Flying Squirrels took on the Erie Seawolves. Later, Art and frontman Randy Blythe led fans in "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch.

The band also stuck around to sign posters for fans.

Lamb of God dropped their latest album, Into Oblivion, in March, and wrapped a tour in support of the album in April. They are set to kick off a European tour on July 24 in Turkey. A complete list of dates can be found at Lamb-of-God.com.

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