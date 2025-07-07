Lamb of God shares 'Children of the Grave' cover following Back to the Beginning concert

Lamb of God has shared an official studio recording of their "Children of the Grave" cover after performing it during Saturday's Back to the Beginning concert, which marked the original Black Sabbath lineup's final live show.

"Lamb of God being invited to perform with Black Sabbath at their final show is one of the greatest honors of our career," says guitarist Mark Morton. "As an offering to the celebration, we've recorded our take on their classic 'Children of the Grave,' a protest song with lyrics that are as relevant today as they were in 1971 when the original was released."

"Black Sabbath invented heavy metal and in doing so, they changed the world," Morton continues. "This genre that they created brings immeasurable joy to fans all over the world. We are so grateful to have the heavy metal community to call our home, and so grateful to Black Sabbath for the gift of their music that they’ve given to all of us."

You can listen to the "Children of the Grave" cover now via digital platforms.

Back to the Beginning, which was held in Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England, reunited the lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for one final concert. It also marked Ozzy's last ever live performance.

Others on the stacked bill included Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Anthrax and Mastodon, as well as guest appearances by Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, blink-182's Travis Barker, The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Disturbed's David Draiman, Sammy Hagar and Ghost's Papa V Perpetua.

