Lamb of God announces US headlining shows

Lamb of God has announced a run of U.S. headlining shows.

The dates take place July 18 in Springfield, Massachusetts; July 24 in LoG's hometown of Richmond, Virginia; Sept. 20 in Hinckley, Minnesota; Sept. 25 in Durant, Oklahoma; and Sept. 27 in Hammond, Indiana.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit Lamb-of-God.com.

LoG's 2025 plans include a number of festival sets, as well as a performance at the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.