Lamb of God announces US headlining shows

VII Mexico Metal Fest Medios y Media/Getty Images (Medios y Media/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Lamb of God has announced a run of U.S. headlining shows.

The dates take place July 18 in Springfield, Massachusetts; July 24 in LoG's hometown of Richmond, Virginia; Sept. 20 in Hinckley, Minnesota; Sept. 25 in Durant, Oklahoma; and Sept. 27 in Hammond, Indiana.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit Lamb-of-God.com.

LoG's 2025 plans include a number of festival sets, as well as a performance at the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!