Lamb of God announces 20th anniversary '﻿Ashes of the Wake'﻿ reissue

Lamb of God has announced a reissue of their 2004 album Ashes of the Wake in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The expanded set is due out Aug. 30. It includes bonus remixes, demos and a live recording, as well as a new version of the song "Another Nail for Your Coffin," featuring the bands Kublai Khan TX and Malevolence. The original "Another Nail for Your Coffin" was exclusive to the Japanese edition of Ashes of the Wake.

"I'm not much for re-recording our existing material – old songs are a snapshot of where we were as a band at that time, for better or worse," says frontman Randy Blythe. "But when the idea came up to have a guest vocalist re-do my parts on 'Another Nail for Your Coffin,' I was all for it, especially if we could get two younger heavy hitters to bring a fresh approach to the song."

You can listen to the updated "Another Nail for Your Coffin" now via digital outlets.

Lamb of God will also be celebrating Ashes of the Wake turning 20 on a U.S. tour launching in July. Mastodon will co-headline the bill while marking the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Leviathan.

