Lamb of God announces 2025 Headbangers Boat concert cruise

Lamb of God has announced the 2025 edition of their Headbangers Boat concert cruise.

The seafaring event runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 and will set sail from Miami on its way to Cozumel, Mexico.

Lamb of God themselves will perform two exclusive sets. The rest of the bill features Clutch, Kublai Khan TX, Obituary, DevilDriver, Fear Factory and The Black Dahlia Murder, among others. Activities include Q&As with the LoG members and a poker tournament.

Presales begin Nov. 11, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 18. For all ticket info, visit HeadbangersBoat.com.

