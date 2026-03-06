Lamb of God announces signature flannel collaboration with Dixxon

Lamb of God has announced a new collaboration with the apparel company Dixxon Flannel.

The signature shirt is a black and green flannel inspired by the cover artwork of Lamb of God's upcoming album, Into Oblivion.

The collab launches Friday at 9 a.m. PT. If you order within the first hour, you'll be entered to win a signed vinyl copy of Into Oblivion.

For more info, visit Dixxon.com.

Into Oblivion, the follow-up to 2022's Omens, is due out March 13. Lamb of God will launch a U.S. tour March 17 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.