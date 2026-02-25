Lamb of God announces in-store 'Into Oblivion' ﻿listening parties

Lamb of God has announced in-store listening parties for their upcoming album, Into Oblivion.

The events will take place in record stores across the country between March 13 and 15. In addition to hearing the new record, you'll have a chance to pick up an exclusive, limited-edition Into Oblivion vinyl variant and merch.

You can check out a full list of participating stores via Lamb of God's Facebook.

Into Oblivion, the follow-up to 2022's Omens, drops March 13. It includes the songs "Sepsis" and "Parasocial Christ."

Lamb of God will launch a U.S. tour March 17 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

