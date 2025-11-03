Lamb of God announces 2026 edition of Headbangers Boat concert cruise

By Josh Johnson

Lamb of God's Headbangers Boat will set sail once more.

The metal outfit has announced the 2026 edition of their annual concert cruise, setting sail Oct. 30 from Miami and making a stop in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, before returning on Nov. 3.

Along with LoG, the lineup includes Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath Black Sabbath cover band, The Dillinger Escape Plan, In Flames and GWAR.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET following a run of presales. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit HeadbangersBoat.com.

