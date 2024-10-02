Lacuna Coil announces new album, ﻿'Sleepless Empire'

Lacuna Coil has announced a new album called Sleepless Empire.

The 10th studio effort from the Italian metallers, and their first since 2019's Black Anima, drops Feb. 14. It includes the previously released songs "Hosting the Shadow" and "In the Mean Time," which feature Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and New Years Day's Ash Costello, respectively.

"Sleepless Empire captures, through our eyes, the chaos of a generation trapped in a digital world that never stops, where social media consumes identity and every day pushes us one step closer to becoming soulless zombies," Lacuna Coil says. "We find ourselves in between, having witnessed a full analogic world and the modern one, confronting the evolution and searching for a true meaning of it all."

The band continues, "Throughout every song, the journey is an undercurrent of rebellion, a desperate cry to reclaim oneself in an era that seems to have lost its sense of time and reality."

Lacuna Coil's also released a new Sleepless Empire song called "Oxygen," which is out now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video is streaming on YouTube.

Here's the Sleepless Empire track list:

"The Siege"

"Oxygen"

"Scarecrow"

"Gravity"

"I Wish You Were Dead"

"Hosting the Shadow" feat. Randy Blythe

"In Nomine Patris"

"Sleepless Empire"

"Sleep Paralysis"

"In the Mean Time" feat. Ash Costello

"Never Dawn"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

