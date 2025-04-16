LA gallery to showcase art of Lzzy Hale, Harper Grohl & more

The art of Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Dave Grohl's daughter Harper will be displayed at an upcoming exhibit in Los Angeles.

Dubbed Strength: A Celebration of Art Queens, the exhibition is presented by the art collective Punk Rock & Paintbrushes and will run from April 25 to June 3 at the Eye for Sound Gallery, which is owned by System of a Down's Serj Tankian.

"I paint in the same way I write music. With no idea where I'm starting or how it will end," Hale shares. "No past, no future. Sitting with my feelings and thoughts in the present moment. Armed only [with] a belief and trust in myself that I will know when it is right."

The exhibit will also showcase work by Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica's Robert Trujillo; Olive, Lulu and Nicole Freese, the daughters and wife of Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese; and Heart Hera, the daughter of Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer.

