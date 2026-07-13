L7's Jennifer Finch diagnosed with brain cancer

Jennifer Finch of L7 performs onstage at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of brain cancer, the band announced Monday.

"Following multiple surgeries and serious complications, Jennifer now requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home support," L7 writes in an Instagram post. "Friends, family and L7 have launched a GoFundMe to help cover these urgent expenses and allow her to remain safely at home with the care, dignity and support she needs."

L7 announced in May that Finch, 59, would not be joining the band on their upcoming Last Hurrah farewell tour launching in October, citing unspecified health concerns at the time.

"The Last Hurrah Tour was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits," L7 now says. "Although she will not be able to join us for the upcoming U.S. dates, Jennifer has asked us to continue with the tour as planned. We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority."

"Jennifer is part of our family," the post concludes. "We love her, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years."

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