L7 bassist Jennifer Finch to miss summer tour

Jennifer Finch of music group L7 performs onstage at The Art Of Elysium Presents WE ARE HEAR'S HEAVEN 2020 at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

L7 is about to head out on a summer tour, but it will be without bassist Jennifer Finch.

In a post on Instagram, the "Pretend We're Dead" rockers announced that Finch will not be part of the tour due "to a recent health concern requiring extended treatment." Filling in for Finch will be Tsuzumi Okai, who toured with Limp Bizkit in 2018.

"We send Jennifer our love and support and ask that everyone respect her privacy," L7 added.

The tour is set to launch Thursday in Toronto and includes a June 17 show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

L7 recently announced dates for The Last Hurrah farewell tour, kicking off Oct. 9 in Phoenix, with dates scheduled through Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. The Instagram post said Finch will be back for that trek, noting, “we’re looking forward to rocking with her in the fall on our Last Hurrah tour. She’s a tough cookie.”

A full list of L7 dates can be found at l7theband.com.

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