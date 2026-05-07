L7 announces The Last Hurrah tour

L7 attends The Art of Elysium's 13th Annual Heaven Gala at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

L7 is once again calling it quits.

The "Pretend We're Dead" rockers have announced The Last Hurrah farewell tour, kicking off Oct. 9 in Phoenix. The trek is currently scheduled through a Nov. 7 stop in Salt Lake City.

Presales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit L7TheBand.com.

L7 was originally active from 1985 to 2001. They put out six studio albums during their original run, including 1992's Bricks Are Heavy.

In 2014, the lineup of vocalist Donita Sparks, guitarist Suzi Gardner, bassist Jennifer Finch and drummer Demetra Plakas reunited, and they put out another album, Scatter the Rats, in 2019. They also released a documentary called L7: Pretend We're Dead.

"When L7 decided to release a documentary in 2015, we thought maybe we would take one last victory lap around the sun by playing some shows," Sparks says in a statement. "Instead, that lap turned into eleven more years of touring, sweat, new music, and reconnecting with the fans who made this all possible in the first place."

She continues, "Looking out into the crowd seeing longtime supporters rocking out next to a new generation of L7 fans has been the most powerful and humbling part of this chapter. We are deeply grateful and ready to give our audiences one last, loud, fun, and hopefully unforgettable night of rock & roll."

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