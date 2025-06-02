Kurt Cobain's Melvins van mural sells for $26K

By Josh Johnson

The mural Kurt Cobain created on a Melvins tour van sold at auction for $26,000.

The piece was part of the Julien's Auctions Music Icons sale held over the last weekend of May. Along with the van mural, a Nirvana set list handwritten by Cobain and a used guitar effects pedal sold at the auction for $13,000 and $16,250, respectively.

The van went on display to the public for the first time in Seattle for April's Record Store Day. Sections of the vehicle were then cut off to be auctioned.

