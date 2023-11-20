Kurt Cobain's final stage-played guitar sold for over $1.5 million; cigarette pack goes for $5,200

Kurt Cobain's Skystang I Fender Mustang, the guitar he played during his final Nirvana show in 1994, has been auctioned off for over $1.5 million.

The winning bid of $1,587,500 came from Japan-based businessman Mitsuru Sato, who plans for the guitar to be a part of an upcoming museum.

"I want to pass on rock to the next generation in a real way," Sato says. "We would like to use this guitar to support the next generation aiming to pursue music."

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Kicking the Stigma mental health initiative.

The Skystang was sold during an event held by Julien's Auctions, which also included other Cobain memorabilia. Among them were an unopened pack of American Spirit cigarettes belonging to the late rocker, which went for $5,200, as well as a sheet of handwritten "Smells Like Teen Spirit" lyrics, which brought in $91,000.

Additionally, a pair of Levi's jeans that Cobain wore in the "Heart-Shaped Box" video sold for $412,750, which set a new record for the most expensive Levi's sold at auction.

