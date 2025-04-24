Korn's Jonathan Davis to explore haunted hotel on upcoming ﻿'Ghost Adventures'﻿ episode

Korn Performs At Shoreline Amphitheater Steve Jennings/Getty Images (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis will be a guest on an upcoming episode of the investigative paranormal series Ghost Adventures.

The "Freak on a Leash" rocker will join a crew of ghost hunters in exploring the supposedly haunted Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California.

The episode premieres April 20 at 10 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

We're going to consider Davis' Ghost Adventures appearance a sequel to the "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery" South Park episode.

