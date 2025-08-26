Korn's Jonathan Davis announces dog adoption event with Freak on a Leash pet brand

Korn at Sweden Rock Festival 2025 Jonathan Davis of Korn performs live at Sweden Rock Festival on June 05, 2025 in Norje, Sweden. Anne-Marie Forker/Redferns (Anne-Marie Forker/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis' pet brand, Freak on a Leash, is hosting a dog adoption event in New York City.

The pop-up -- or, should we say, pup-up -- takes place Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. ET at Brooklyn's Bushwick Bark shop. Attendees will be able to adopt dogs, who will be modeling Freak on a Leash items.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Brooklyn's Bada** Animal Rescue organization.

Davis launched Freak on a Leash in 2022. The brand's name, of course, is a reference to Korn's late '90s nu metal classic.

Korn is playing shows with System of a Down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Wednesday and Thursday. They're launching a Canadian tour with Gojira in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

