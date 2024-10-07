Korn rocks "Freak on a Leash" with Amy Lee at 30th anniversary concert

By Josh Johnson

Korn wrapped their 30th anniversary concert in Los Angeles on Friday with a guest spot from Amy Lee.

The Evanescence frontwoman joined the nu metallers for their set-closing rendition of "Freak on a Leash." You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration posted to Korn's Instagram Story.

Lee previously sang "Freak on a Leash" with Korn during their 2006 performance on MTV Unplugged, as well as during Evanescence's 2002 joint tour with Jonathan Davis and company.

Evanescence also performed their own set during Friday's show, as did Gojira, Spiritbox, Vended and Daron Malakian's Scars on Broadway.

