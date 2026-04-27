Korn premieres video for 'Reward the Scars' single

Korn has premiered the video for the band's latest single, "Reward the Scars."

The clip combines performance footage of Jonathan Davis and company alongside animations inspired by the upcoming Lord of Hatred expansion to the Diablo IV video game, which Korn recorded the song for.

The "Reward the Scars" video is available to watch on YouTube. Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred will be released Tuesday.

"Reward the Scars," which dropped Thursday, marks the first new Korn music in four years. Korn debuted the song live during their set at Sick New World in Las Vegas on Saturday.

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