Korn premieres new single, 'Reward the Scars'

Korn has premiered a new single called "Reward the Scars."

The track is inspired by the upcoming Lord of Hatred expansion to the Diablo IV video game, which will be released April 28.

"Reward the Scars" marks the first new material from Korn to follow their 2022 album, Requiem, which spawned the singles "Start the Healing" and "Worst Is on Its Way."

Korn will headline Saturday's Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. Their upcoming live schedule also includes dates in Latin America and Europe.

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