Korn-gratulations: Jonathan Davis gets married

Jonathan Davis from Korn performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 19, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)

Korn's Jonathan Davis is putting the "nu" in "nuptials."

The "Freak on a Leash" metaller has tied the knot with Brittany Parisi, People reports. The wedding took place July 3 in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

"Our wedding was a perfect fairy tale," the couple tells People. "We will never forget it."

The ceremony was attended by Davis' bandmates James "Munky" Shaffer, Brian "Head" Welch, Ra Diaz and Ray Luzier. It also featured a bagpiper, which Davis is known for playing.

Davis was previously married to Deven Davis, who passed away in 2018.

Aside from getting married, Davis' July also included an orchestral performance of "Freak on a Leash" alongside Yoshiki of the band X Japan.

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