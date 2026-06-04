Korn bassist gets stolen instruments back thanks to Nevada police department

Many rockers have had their instruments stolen, but few can say that their ordeal ended as happily as that of Korn bass player Ra Diaz.

According to the police department in Henderson, Nevada, several weeks ago Diaz's entire bass collection was stolen from a storage unit — a collection he'd spent years building. But when a local saw one of the stolen basses being sold at a store, they called the Property Crimes Unit; an officer went on to recover every one of Diaz's stolen instruments.

One of the recovered instruments is decorated with the Chilean flag, which Diaz had planned to play in his home country during the band's concert there in May. In a new video posted by the department, Diaz, speaking from Chile, offered his thanks.

"Honestly, getting this Chilean flag bass [back] was pretty emotional. It means a lot to me personally ... so having it again in my hands, it's huge," Diaz said. He added that he dedicated the band's show to "not only all my Chilean friends and family and people" but also to "the men and women of the Henderson Police Department."

He added, "We really appreciate everything you do for us, so thank you so much."

In April, Korn premiered their first new music in four years with the single "Reward the Scars," which they recorded for the Diablo IV video game.

Following a series of shows in South America and Mexico, Korn will start a run of European and U.K. dates in October.

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