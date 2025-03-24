Korn announces Canadian tour with Gojira

Korn has announced a tour of Canada. Or, should we say, Kanada.

The outing launches Sept. 17 in Ottawa and concludes Oct. 1 in Vancouver. Gojira will also be on the bill.

A presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KornOfficial.com.

Korn's 2025 schedule also includes a number of U.S. festivals, including Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville, Lollapalooza and Aftershock, as well as two stadium shows with System of a Down.

