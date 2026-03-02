Kittie announces 30th anniversary Legacy of Fire tour

Morgan Lander of Kittie performs on day 3 of Festival d'été de Québec on July 06, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Kittie has announced a North American tour celebrating the band's 30th anniversary.

The trek, dubbed the Legacy of Fire tour, kicks off June 6 in St. Louis and concludes June 27 in Montreal. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, check out Kittie's Facebook page.

Kittie first formed 30 years ago in 1996. They went on hiatus in 2017 before reforming in 2022.

Kittie released a new album, Fire, in 2024. They also put out an EP in 2025 featuring rerecorded versions of songs from their 2000 debut album, Spit.

