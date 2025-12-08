KISS receives Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC

(L-R) Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Paul Stanley of KISS attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

KISS was celebrated Sunday in Washington, D.C., with the Kennedy Center Honors, with surviving members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss in attendance.

The band posted a photo from the evening on Instagram and shared their gratitude for the honor, while mentioning their late guitarist, Ace Frehley.

"From the very beginning, KISS has been about proving that anything is possible with hard work and passion. We’re deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honors, and proudly share this recognition with our fans and all those who have been a part of creating this legacy," they wrote. "This honor would not be possible without the irreplaceable contributions of our founding partner, Ace Frehley. knowing how much this award meant to him, we celebrate this milestone as we mourn his loss."

As for the ceremony, Billboard reports that KISS was celebrated with performances by Garth Brooks, Marcus King and Cheap Trick. Garth performed the band's classic "Shout It Out Loud," while King performed the ballad "Beth," and Cheap Trick wrapped the tribute with the iconic KISS tune "Rock and Roll All Nite."

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will air Dec. 23 on CBS.

In other KISS news, Simmons discussed Frehley's death in an interview with the New York Post, blaming it on his "bad decisions."

"He refused [advice] from people that cared about him – including yours truly – to try to change his lifestyle," Simmons said. "In and out of bad decisions. Falling down the stairs — I’m not a doctor — doesn’t kill you. There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart."

He added, "The saddest thing – you reap what you shall sow, unfortunately."

