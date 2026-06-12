KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

Paul Stanley speaks onstage during the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

KISS’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were celebrated at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York City Thursday.

Simmons and Stanley were inducted into the prestigious organization, with their music celebrated with performances of “Rock and Roll All Nite” from Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, and “Shout It Out Loud” from Corgan and Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik.

Only Stanley attended the ceremony, revealing that Simmons had to miss it due to a family emergency.

On the red carpet, Stanley told ABC Audio that the honor stacks up pretty high in the list of accolades he’s received throughout his career.

“Songwriting has always been the motivation,” he said. “So to be surrounded by the people who inspired me and to have this night of acknowledgement, it's tough to beat it.”

Other performers inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Thursday night were Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins and Taylor Swift.

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