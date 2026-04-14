KISS' avatar show to open in Las Vegas in 2028 with new songs

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley perform during the final show of KISS: End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

KISS is giving fans an update on their planned avatar show, which was first unveiled during their final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2023.

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and their manager, Doc McGhee, were interviewed for Pollstar, and in the article it's revealed that the show is expected to launch in a "bespoke theatre" in Las Vegas in 2028.

When describing the experience, Simmons notes, “Show is not the right word. When you are parachuting into a volcano, I would call it a show." He notes, "These are semantics, but you know, I’m not anti-semantic.”

“This will be a must-see. It’s a new form of entertainment, it’s very immersive,” McGhee adds. “In today’s technology, you can do almost anything. It’s like we’re at The Jetsons.”

Simmons says the show will feature KISS’ “iconic face personas,” including The Demon and the Starchild, with Stanley noting that with regards to songs, fans should expect “all the classics through the years and some surprises.”

And Simmons may have given away some of those surprises, explaining, “You’re gonna get all that stuff, and also new songs,” adding the tunes were "written by us. We have songs done."

“It will be a true immersive experience that really magnifies the band and the iconic nature of what we’ve built for 50 years,” Stanley says. “It’s very different from anything else that’s been out there." He notes, “This will be virtually seeing us. My avatar looks just like me, not a cartoon or an artist rendition. The great thing about being an icon is you can stay young forever.”

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