Kirk Hammett's Back to the Beginning guitar sells for over $76K

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes)
By Josh Johnson

The Gibson SG Custom guitar played by Metallica's Kirk Hammett during the massive Back to the Beginning concert has sold at auction for $76,800.

The winning bid dramatically exceeded the estimated price of the guitar, which was set between $4,000 and $6,000.

Kirk played the guitar during Metallica's Back to the Beginning set for a cover of Black Sabbath's "Hole in the Sky." The concert, which took place July 5, ended with a performance from the original Sabbath lineup: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

The show was announced as Ozzy's final live performance ahead of time, and his promise was sadly fulfilled upon his death just over two weeks later on July 22.

Hammett's guitar was part of Julien's Auctions' Played, Worn, & Torn sale, which also included the infamous safe from which the Tommy Lee/Pamela Anderson sex tape was stolen. That safe, which was estimated to go for between $5,000 and $7,000, went for $2,560.

