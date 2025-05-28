Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill breaks foot in 'freak accident'; band cancels European tour

Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill could definitely "Use Somebody," specifically somebody in the medical profession.

Followill has announced that he recently broke his foot in a "freak accident" while he was playing with his kids, forcing KoL to cancel their upcoming European tour.

"It's pretty gnarly, I'll spare all the details," Followill says in an Instagram video.

Followill shares that he underwent emergency surgery after the incident and is "on the mend," but doctors told him he can't "be on my feet or traveling or anything for the next eight weeks or so."

"It's a big bummer, man," Followill says. "We were so excited."

Followill adds that he and his bandmates had been working on new music to follow KoL's 2024 album, Can We Please Have Fun, and had thoughts of debuting fresh material on the tour.

Kings of Leon are currently set to return to the road in July, when they play a trio of shows opening for country star Zach Bryan at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at the Ohana and Pilgrimage festivals.

