Kings of Leon share new ﻿'Can We Please Have Fun'﻿ song, "Split Screen"

Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon have shared a new song called "Split Screen," a track off the band's upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun.

"Split Screen" is the second Can We Please Have Fun to be released, following lead single "Mustang."

"We like this song. We thought the fans would like it too," KoL says. "'Split Screen' may give people a little insight into the depth of the album, coming off of hearing 'Mustang.'"

You can listen to "Split Screen" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Can We Please Have Fun, the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself, drops May 10. Kings of Leon will launch a U.S. tour in August.

