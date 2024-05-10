Kings of Leon premieres video for ﻿'Can We Please Have Fun﻿' song "Nowhere to Run"

Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon's new album, Can We Please Have Fun, has arrived, and the band is celebrating with the premiere of the video for the song "Nowhere to Run."

The clip finds the "Use Somebody" outfit shuffling and dancing along to the tune, in which frontman Caleb Followill asks, "Are we still having fun?"

You can watch the "Nowhere to Run" video streaming now on YouTube.

Can We Please Have Fun is the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself. It also includes the lead single, "Mustang."

Kings of Leon will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!