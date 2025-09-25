Kings of Leon to play New Year's Eve shows in Las Vegas

Kings of Leon show admat/(Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Jill Lances
Kings of Leon are ringing in the New Year in Las Vegas.
The “Use Somebody” rockers are set to headline two New Year's Eve shows, Dec. 30 and 31, at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
An artist presale kicks off Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. PT, with other presales running throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.
Kings of Leon have a busy weekend ahead of them. They are set to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Friday, and then head to Franklin, Tennessee, to play the Pilgrimage Festival, which runs from Saturday to Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!