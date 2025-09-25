Kings of Leon to play New Year's Eve shows in Las Vegas

Kings of Leon are ringing in the New Year in Las Vegas.

The “Use Somebody” rockers are set to headline two New Year's Eve shows, Dec. 30 and 31, at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

An artist presale kicks off Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. PT, with other presales running throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

Kings of Leon have a busy weekend ahead of them. They are set to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Friday, and then head to Franklin, Tennessee, to play the Pilgrimage Festival, which runs from Saturday to Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.