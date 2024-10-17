Kings of Leon pay tribute to the crew in new "M Television" video

By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon have premiered a video for "M Television," a song off their new album, Can We Please Have Fun.

The clip is dedicated to the "Use Somebody" outfit's touring crew and features behind-the-scenes footage from their recently wrapped U.S. tour.

"Thank you to our amazing crew," KoL says. "That was fun!"

You can watch the "M Television" video streaming now on YouTube.

Can We Please Have Fun, the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself, dropped in May. It includes the lead single "Mustang."

