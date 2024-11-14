Kings of Leon books stadium gig opening for Zach Bryan

By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon is playing a stadium gig opening for country star Zach Bryan.

The show takes place July 20 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Always been a dream to play MetLife Stadium, so we're doin it with Kings of Leon," Bryan says.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. ET. For more info, visit ZachBryan.com.

Kings of Leon spent much of 2024 touring in support of their new album, Can We Please Have Fun, which dropped in May. Their headlining U.S. run wrapped up in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!