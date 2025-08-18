Kings of Leon announce second collaborative single with Zach Bryan

Kings of Leon are linking up with Zach Bryan for another go-round.

The "Use Somebody" rockers have announced a second collaboration with the country star, following the single "Bowery," which dropped Aug. 8.

The upcoming song is called "We're onto Something" and will drop Aug. 22. KoL previewed the tune with some help from Bryan during their gig opening for him at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Friday.

The most recent Kings of Leon album is 2024's Can We Please Have Fun.

