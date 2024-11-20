Killswitch Engage announces new album, ﻿'This Consequence'

Killswitch Engage has announced a new album called This Consequence.

The ninth studio effort from the Massachusetts metallers, and their first since 2019's Atonement, arrives Feb. 21. You can listen to lead single "Forever Aligned" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"This Consequence, to me, is the combination of everything the past five years has thrown at us as a band, as humans, and society as a whole," says frontman Jesse Leach. "This album is just as much about everybody and their stories as it is for me about my journey personally."

"Sonically, I love the combination of everybody's ideas and contributions on this album," Leach adds. "It feels more like a collaboration than the past few records have been. When all is said and done, I wouldn't change anything about this album."

Killswitch will launch a U.S. tour in support of This Consequence in March.

Here's the This Consequence track list:

"Abandon Us"

"Discordant Nation"

"Aftermath"

"Forever Aligned"

"I Believe"

"Where It Dies"

"Collusion"

"The Fall of Us"

"Broken Glass"

"Requiem"

