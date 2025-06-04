Killswitch Engage releases new song for ﻿'The Dogs of Hope'﻿ charity compilation

Iodine Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Killswitch Engage has released a new song called "Blood Upon the Ashes."

The track was initially recorded for the new KsE album, This Consequence, but didn't end up making the record. It's now set to be included on the upcoming charity compilation The Dogs of Hope, which benefits the Randolph County Animal Shelter in Alabama.

"'Blood Upon The Ashes' is a song about struggle, sacrifice, and redemption," says frontman Jesse Leach. "The lyrics read a bit like a story that's inspired by what we go through in the human experience."

"I was picturing a war-torn city and people coming together to rebuild it—while the 'blood' signifies the sacrifice people make for each other in times of need," Leach continues. "As much as it's based on humanity and everything people are going through in a world riddled with war, it's also a post apocalyptic story."

The Dogs of Hope is due out Aug. 8.

Killswitch dropped This Consequence in February. They'll return to the road in support of the record June 21 on the Summer of Loud tour alongside Beartooth, I Prevail and Parkway Drive.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!