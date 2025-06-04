Killswitch Engage releases new song for ﻿'The Dogs of Hope'﻿ charity compilation

Killswitch Engage has released a new song called "Blood Upon the Ashes."

The track was initially recorded for the new KsE album, This Consequence, but didn't end up making the record. It's now set to be included on the upcoming charity compilation The Dogs of Hope, which benefits the Randolph County Animal Shelter in Alabama.

"'Blood Upon The Ashes' is a song about struggle, sacrifice, and redemption," says frontman Jesse Leach. "The lyrics read a bit like a story that's inspired by what we go through in the human experience."

"I was picturing a war-torn city and people coming together to rebuild it—while the 'blood' signifies the sacrifice people make for each other in times of need," Leach continues. "As much as it's based on humanity and everything people are going through in a world riddled with war, it's also a post apocalyptic story."

The Dogs of Hope is due out Aug. 8.

Killswitch dropped This Consequence in February. They'll return to the road in support of the record June 21 on the Summer of Loud tour alongside Beartooth, I Prevail and Parkway Drive.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.